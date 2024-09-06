Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid complete golden slam with Paralympic victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Wheelchair tennis stars Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid completed a career golden slam by ending their wait for Paralympic doubles glory with a dominant straight-sets win at Roland Garros.

The two-time silver medallists celebrated gold on Court Philippe-Chatrier after dispatching Japanese second seeds Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda 6-2 6-1.

Success for the Britons, who are reigning Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon champions, adds to the 21 grand slam doubles titles they have won together.

The pair tossed their rackets in the air and embraced after a superb winner from Hewett clinched victory in an hour and 35 minutes.

Top seeds Hewett and Reid were playing in their third successive men’s doubles final at the Games following painful defeats to French pair Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Hewett, in particular, was disconsolate following the second of those losses as he faced the possibility of his career ending due to his disability not being deemed severe enough following a classification change.

The 26-year-old, who has Perthes disease, which affects the hips, subsequently received the green light to continue and he and Reid have largely dominated doubles competitions since.

They progressed to a rematch of June’s French Open final, which ended in a 6-1 6-4 success, without dropping a set, including burying lingering “trauma” by defeating Houdet and his current partner Frederic Cattaneo in the last four.

Hewett and Reid raced into a 3-0 lead in front a healthy crowd in the Paris sunshine on Friday but were then forced to save two break points on the former’s serve to prevent Miki and Oda levelling.

That proved to be a pivotal moment in an absorbing opening set which was eventually wrapped up in just under an hour.

A couple of fine forehand winners from Hewett, adding to some deft shots from Reid, helped maintain the momentum early in the second, paving the way for an emotional triumph.

Having finally secured Paralympic gold, Hewett will be back on the same court on Saturday afternoon to face Oda in the men’s singles final.

Scotsman Reid, 32, is already a gold medallist in that competition after beating Hewett in the Rio 2016 final.

The team-mates met in the bronze medal match five years later in Japan, with left-hander Reid claiming the podium place in the aftermath of their agonising doubles defeat.