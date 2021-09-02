Gordon Reid, Alfie Hewett and Jordanne Whiley suffer semi-final defeats

Dreams of a second successive all-British Paralympic men’s wheelchair tennis final were extinguished as Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett suffered last-four defeats in Tokyo

Defending champion Reid lost 6-3 6-2 to world number one and home favourite Shingo Kunieda, before Rio silver medallist Hewett was beaten 6-4 7-6 (5) by Holland’s Tom Egberink.

The British pair will battle each other for bronze on Saturday at Ariake Tennis Centre.

Before then they are scheduled to unite for Friday’s doubles final, seeking to upgrade the silver they won together in Brazil five years ago with a rematch against French reigning champions Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer.

Fellow GB player Jordanne Whiley will also seek to salvage singles bronze following a 6-4 6-2 last-four defeat to Dutch top seed Diede De Groot in the women’s draw.

The 29-year-old will take on another player from the Netherlands, Aniek Van Koot, on Saturday with the final podium place at stake.