Jonnie Peacock calls for Seb Coe to include para-athletics in Diamond League

Jonnie Peacock sank to fifth at the Paralympics but did not miss his opportunity to call out Seb Coe and demand genuine inclusion in the Diamond League programme.

Disability disciplines are included by host cities of Diamond League events on a discretionary basis, with classifications often combined and events taking place outside of the global broadcast window.

Para athletics is governed by the International Paralympic Committee, not World Athletics, but Peacock used his platform at Paris 2024 to insist that Coe intervenes.

“The Paralympics, we need to stop letting it die,” said Peacock, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

“Seb Coe, I need you, we need you, to put us in the actual Diamond League. Not a cheerleader event, not five minutes before the cameras turn on, we need to be visible.

Peacock used his platform at Paris 2024 to demand more visibility for para-athletes outside of the Paralympics ( PA )

“It makes them look good – stick them on before anyone gets in their seat and we can pretend it looks good. Let’s also mix it up so someone can break a world record and come sixth, that’s a joke and it’s a disrespect to the person finishing sixth who is a gold medal athlete.

“So much of the media at the moment is about visibility and representation. Where are we? Where are we in the Diamond League? There are enough events in the Paralympics that are so stacked and it’s a good sport.”

Peacock was reminded by reporters that Coe is not the only person who runs a major series of athletics events.

Michael Johnson is launching his Grand Slam Track League next year and Peacock didn’t hesitate to turn his guns on the four-time Olympic gold medallist.

“Michael Johnson, he could maybe one up Seb Coe and get us in first,” said Peacock. “He needs to just start showcasing para sport. I’m pretty sure that what we do is athletics so get us in an athletics competition.”

The T64 event is indeed pure sporting box office and has to be considered the blue riband event of the Games.

Four different athletes have won the last four major championships, and they all lined up in front of 40,000 at Stade de France with a shot at gold.

The Brit was leading the men’s T64 100m race but fell away to finish fifth ( Getty )

In the end, victory went to Costa Rica’s Sherman Guity in a Paralympic record time of 10.65s with Italian pre-race favourite Maxcel Manu taking silver and reigning champion Felix Streng of Germany bronze.

But after leading at 60m and fading into obscurity, Peacock refused to doff his cap to any of them.

“You all sit there and say, ‘these guys are fast’ but in 2017 Jonnie would have wiped the floor with these boys,” said the 31-year-old.

“I am better than these people. It’s me versus me. It’s not that these guys have beaten me, I’ve gotten in my own way and beaten myself this year.”

Peacock insists he’s not done yet and is already targeting LA 2028.

“I know it’s there; my body isn’t tired yet,” he said. “I put 60 metres together that I’m really happy with. Give me a few years: I’m not going anywhere and I’m finally on the way back.”

