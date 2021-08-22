Jonnie Peacock ‘right in the mix’ for more Paralympic glory

Jonnie Peacock seems far too affable to engage in any mind games but don’t be fooled because this is a nice guy who also wants to come first.

In the last decade Peacock has grown up before our eyes to become Britain’s most recognisable Paralympian.

He was the teenager who shocked the world - and himself - to win 100m gold at London 2012, a certain Oscar Pistorius in his slipstream.

And he quickly became the accomplished performer who defended his title in Rio and then cha cha cha’d off the track as the first amputee to appear on Strictly.

The blade runners are the rock stars of the Paralympics, even if Peacock, with his messy blonde top knot and straggly beard, looks more like former boy band member on a publicity tour for his first solo album.

Peacock’s road to Tokyo hasn’t been without its bumps, 12 months off to focus on his wellbeing recharged the batteries but last year knee surgery and the pandemic kept him on the sidelines. The best laid plans for 2021 then needed another quick revision after an early season hamstring injury left him sweating on his Tokyo fitness.

However, Peacock is a proven championship performer with a track record of finding another level when it matters, though this time he has a genuine rival for his title.

Germany’s Felix Streng has moved to Britain where he is coached by Steve Fudge, who guided Peacock to gold in Rio. He is ranked number one in the world and has produced a series of rapid times in unofficial competitions.

Peacock’s Paralympic record of 10.81 seconds was set in Rio while the 10.61 sec world record, belonging to American Richard Browne, has stood for six years - the smart money is both will be rewritten in the days ahead, with Germany’s Johannes Floors another to watch in the medal mix.

“If I was looking at this from the outside, I would say this is Felix’s race, no question” said Peacock, ahead of their 100m T64 race. “He’s been consistently quick all season and he’s had the perfect preparation, with a top coach who knows just how to peak at the Paralympics.

“He’s flying and has run multiple 10.6s this year, he’s run six races quicker than anyone else in the world this year, so it’s got to be his race to lose. We know how quick this track is from the Olympics, I think this will be the fastest blade race of all-time, I’m predicting all the medallists will be quicker than my Paralympic record.

“We’re not here to have one-sided races, no-one wants to watch that. If I was at home I’d be glued to this race. Despite all this I always improve when I turn up to a big championship and I believe there is a lot more to come from my times too.”

Listen to Peacock and you’d think he was content with all his achievements, though you wonder whether he’s saying what he really thinks.

Team-mate David Weir has spoken of the crippling anxiety he experienced ahead of London and Rio, when an expectant nation was hanging medals around his neck before he’d even raced.

It’s fair to say the public didn’t take much notice of Peacock’s recent times at Kettering, Charnwood and Bedford but come the Paralympics they expect him to win - because he always has.

“The athlete in me doesn’t really care about the expectation, I know what I expect of myself and that’s all that matters. I don’t think about any external pressures on the start line, I’m just thinking about executing the race,” he said.

“Whatever happens I think I’ll always be happy with what I achieved in this sport, even if I never ran again. I’ve got a lovely set of two Paralympic, World and European golds and I’ve won one of each at a home championship, no-one is taking those memories from me.

“It’s easy to say everything in the career is a bonus now but, of course, the competitor in me still wants more. I’m not retiring any time soon, I think I’ve got a couple more Games in me.

“I feel like I’ve not really scratched what I’m capable of doing in athletics. I know I can go a lot faster and that’s a big motivation for me, leaving this sport with a time that will be always respected - and for me that means going sub 10.5 secs

“I think there are three people capable of running that time and I’d put myself right in their mix.”

Maybe Peacock can do fighting talk after all.

