Hollie Arnold feels stronger for the ‘pain and hurt’ of Tokyo bronze

British javelin star Hollie Arnold feels primed to make “magical things” happen in Paris after rediscovering happiness following the lingering pain of losing her Paralympic title.

The 30-year-old did little to hide her disappointment when she downgraded the F46 gold she won at Rio 2016 to bronze on a rain-soaked day at the rescheduled Tokyo Games in 2021.

Arnold, who is preparing to throw at Stade de France on Friday, September 6, initially struggled to shake off the nagging frustration.

She now feels stronger for the experience, while a sixth successive world title – clinched in Kobe in May – helped banish bitter memories of competing in Japan.

“It took me a very long time to accept that that had happened,” Arnold, speaking of Tokyo 2020, told the PA news agency.

“It’s made me stronger just being able to feel that pain and feel that hurt and turn it into something good.

“I’m not disputing a bronze is not good – it’s incredible – but that was not on my radar.

A happy Hollie is a dangerous Hollie – that's when magical things can happen. Hollie Arnold

“Coming back from Kobe, winning my sixth world title in a row, that has given me a little bit more of a spark and a happiness back, being like, ‘you still can do this’.

“A happy Hollie is a dangerous Hollie – that’s when magical things can happen.”

Lincolnshire-born Arnold, who claimed Commonwealth gold for Wales in 2018, is back in the French capital after winning the fifth of her sixth world titles there last year.

Buying a first home with partner Josh Morgan – a national coach for Table Tennis Wales – and a change of coach have contributed to her current levels of contentment.

She admits her mental health did decline in the aftermath of the Tokyo Games being postponed, which initially left her with little direction, aside from a brief appearance on ITV reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

“There are always ups and downs, that’s life, that’s sport,” said Arnold.

“When we got told the Paralympics was being cancelled, it really hurt. I felt like I lost my personality, I lost a chunk of myself, and I didn’t really know what to do or how to act.

“I was just stuck in that repetitive thought process of: ‘what next?’

“Obviously Covid didn’t help anybody. I just really struggled mentally but you always come back, there’s always a positive light and it just takes a little while.”

Given her world champion status, Arnold, who finished behind New Zealander Holly Robinson and Noelle Roorda of the Netherlands three years ago, is among the favourites to top the podium in France.

“It doesn’t matter what titles you’ve won or where you are in the rankings, it’s who’s the best on the day, it’s such a clean slate,” she said.

“I want to have some fun and go for it. I will never go down without a fight.”