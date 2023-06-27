Paris 2024 Olympics: Alcohol sales not allowed inside stadiums

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans heading to the Olympics next summer in Paris may be disappointed to learn that purchasing alcohol within stadiums will not be permitted.

Paris 2024 will commemorate a century since the French capital last hosted the Games, in 1924. Scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August, it will also be the second consecutive Olympics, after the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, where stadiums will not sell alcohol.

Evin’s Law, established in 1991, imposed a ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol within sporting events across France, but exemptions can and are often requested for big events. According to the law, each organiser is allowed a maximum of ten exemptions per year per municipality.

A spokesperson for the Olympics clarified that seeking an exemption for the Olympic Games was deemed unfeasible. “Paris 2024 will be organising more than 700 competition sessions over 15 days of competition,” a statement said. “Such an exemption would have required a change in the law for an event the size of the Games.”

Many major sporting events in France, including the 2022 Champions League final and the upcoming Rugby World Cup, have seen organisers fight for this sought-after exemption.

Fans had expected and hoped that with the magnitude of an event like the Olympics coming to Paris, event organisers would actively pursue a change to the aforementioned ruling.

While alcohol sales will not be allowed inside stadiums, VIP guests in hospitality areas will be allowed to consume alcoholic beverages, further widening the divide in the overall experience.

The decision not to pursue a law change has left many fans deeply disappointed, as they perceive the VIPs being able to enjoy a completely different and exclusive experience. Even so, the hope for French officials is that traveling fans will be able to enjoy a great Olympic experience, regardless of alcohol sales being prohibited.