Australian hockey player amputates finger to save Olympic dream

An Australian hockey player has chosen to have part of his finger amputated in order to allow him to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Matt Dawson, a two-time Olympian who plays in defence for Australia, was forced into the decision after being struck by a hockey stick on the ring finger of his right hand.

The incident, where the top of his finger was almost entirely severed, happened just two weeks before he was supposed to represent his national team in their opening match.

Dawson, who had originally thought his dream of a third Olympics was over after seeing the extent of the injury, urgently consulted a plastic surgeon, who told him that it could be repaired with a wire, but the recovery process could take up to six months.

The surgeon said that the alternative was to amputate the affected part of the finger, and he could return to playing within 10 days. The 30-year-old then opted to get the affected part removed, from the second knuckle up.

Dawson, who won a silver medal at Tokyo 2020, told the media that the break was so bad that he passed out when he saw the extent of his injury in the changing room, but that he made an informed decision on the same day that he saw the surgeon.

“I’m definitely closer to the end of my career than the start and, who knows, this could be my last [Olympics], and if I felt that I could still perform at my best then that’s what I was going to do,” he said while speaking on the Parlez Vous Hockey podcast.

“If taking the top of my finger was the price I had to pay, that’s what I would do.”

Earlier this week, Kookaburras coach Colin Batch said Dawson was once again training with the team, ahead of their opening Pool B match against Argentina on 27 July.

“Full marks to Matt. Obviously he’s really committed to playing in Paris. I’m not sure I would have done it, but he’s done it, so great,” he told Australia’s Seven News Network.