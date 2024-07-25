Emily Ford focused on Paris and cups of tea – but ready for changes in LA

Support truly

Emily Ford has revealed she will consider competing in beach sprint rowing at the 2028 Olympics, with the event set to be included for the first time at the Games in Los Angeles.

It was confirmed last October the rowing program will be expanded in four years’ time with a new coastal race added to the more traditional events, with British Rowing promising it will combine the “endurance, power and technical sides of river rowing with running, navigation and fast-paced side-by-side racing”.

Ford – who before that will compete in Paris as part of the women’s eight, her second games after she finished seventh at the delayed Tokyo Olympics three years ago – said she would “not say no” should the chance to race in the beach sprint present itself.

Emily Ford will be competing at her second Olympics in Paris after she finished seventh in the women’s eights in Tokyo (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

The new events for 2028 mean Paris will be the last staging of the traditional lightweight races. Nevertheless, Ford hopes the move could prove to be a way to open the sport to newcomers.

“I haven’t thought about the next Olympics,” she told the PA news agency. “It’s been an intense three years this time. You need six months (afterwards) to reset and have a think about what’s going to be next.

“I did the World Championships out in Portugal in 2021, which was coastal rowing. That was honestly so much fun, it was a completely different sport.

Tom Ford was a bronze medallist in Tokyo competing in the men’s eights (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

“It was a really nice environment, so it’s not a no.

“If it makes it more accessible. We want people to get into sport, we want people to enjoy sport. And if people go down the coastal rowing route then great.”

The 29-year-old was named in June as part of a 42-strong rowing squad for Paris that includes her older brother Tom, who will compete in the men’s eight as he seeks to build on the bronze medal he won three years ago.

In Tokyo, he was part of the boat that missed out on silver in the final 500m as they were pipped by the German crew, with New Zealand taking gold.

He also gave his backing to the changes for 2028.

“Having rowing in whatever capacity at the Games, that it’s developing and building, is great,” said the 31-year-old. “If it makes it more accessible, great, that’s what we want to try and do.

“There’s people on the team now who started in coastal who are now doing more traditional rowing. If that’s a pathway to the sport then that’s absolutely great.”

The pair will have the rare comfort in the Olympic village of having a sibling upon which to lean during the emotionally tougher moments in Paris.

“It’s nice to be able to have someone there that you can go and talk over things with,” said Tom. “They know how you tick more than anyone. Having that available is incredible.”

Emily added: “It’s also very special to have one another. Not everyone has their brother or sister alongside them to support them.

“We’ll have a cup of tea at night just to check each other’s day has been all right. A cup of tea fixes everything.”