Skateboarding postponed and tennis delayed as rain continues to wreak havoc

The opening ceremony on Friday night was blighted by heavy rain.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 27 July 2024 11:31
Spectators shelter from the rain at the opening ceremony in Paris on Friday (PA)
Spectators shelter from the rain at the opening ceremony in Paris on Friday (PA)

Adverse weather conditions in Paris have led to the Olympic men’s street skateboarding being postponed by 48 hours until Monday.

An elaborate opening ceremony to officially get the Games under way on Friday was blighted by heavy rain, which refused to relent overnight and early into Saturday morning.

Skateboarding organisers have therefore been forced into a hasty rescheduling of the men’s street event, which was supposed to start on Saturday at midday but has now been pushed back.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer braved the weather at Friday’s opening ceremony (Mike Egerton, PA)
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer braved the weather at Friday's opening ceremony (Mike Egerton, PA)

Other events were also affected, with the start of play in the tennis on the outside courts delayed at Roland Garros.

While Court Philippe Chatrier and Court Suzanne Lenglen have roofs and were able to begin on time at midday, all the others were covered by orange tarpaulins.

British trio Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans are scheduled back-to-back on Court Six and were among those forced to wait, with Katie Boulter also due to play outside on Court 11.

