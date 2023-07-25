Watch live as Paris holds parade to welcome Olympic torch ahead of 2024 Games

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Paris holds a special event along the banks of the Seine River, which will serve as the venue for the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

On Tuesday 25 July, athletes and other representatives will be in the French capital to welcome the Olympic Torch, which was revealed earlier this morning.

Designed by Mathieu Lehanneur, the torch is distinguished by its colour, which is described as both “unique and radiant”.

Lehanneur also drew inspiration from three themes of Paris 2024 in his design: equality, water and peacefulness.

The first torch for the iconic relay - which takes place ahead of the opening ceremony - will be lit on 16 April 2024.

It will then be paraded through France, as is the ancient tradition, before arriving in Paris for the opening ceremony in July.

Organisers have promised an “unforgettable parade of athletes along the Seine” before spectators will see the final torchbearer igniting the cauldron to officially open the Games.