Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live from Paris a week ahead of Olympic Games kicking off

Holly Patrick
Friday 19 July 2024 08:38
Comments
Close

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Watch a live view of the Paris skyline on Friday, 19 July, ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games which will begin one week today.

The Games will start with an opening ceremony through the centre of France's capital city along the River Seine - the first opening ceremony in the history of the Summer Games to not take place in a stadium.

Dozens of boats will carry thousands of athletes and performers on a 6km route along the water passing iconic landmarks such as the Notre-Dame and the Eiffel Tower.

Earlier this week, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swam in the Seine to fulfil a promise to try to convince doubters that its waters will be clean enough to hold Olympic swimming events.

Ms Hidalgo took the plunge after several postponements due to heavy rain and doubts about water quality.

The triathlon and marathon swimming legs of the Olympics are due to be held in the Seine.

"The water is very, very good, a little bit cool," Ms Hidalgo said after the swim.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in