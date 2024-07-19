Watch live from Paris a week ahead of Olympic Games kicking off

Support truly

Watch a live view of the Paris skyline on Friday, 19 July, ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games which will begin one week today.

The Games will start with an opening ceremony through the centre of France's capital city along the River Seine - the first opening ceremony in the history of the Summer Games to not take place in a stadium.

Dozens of boats will carry thousands of athletes and performers on a 6km route along the water passing iconic landmarks such as the Notre-Dame and the Eiffel Tower.

Earlier this week, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swam in the Seine to fulfil a promise to try to convince doubters that its waters will be clean enough to hold Olympic swimming events.

Ms Hidalgo took the plunge after several postponements due to heavy rain and doubts about water quality.

The triathlon and marathon swimming legs of the Olympics are due to be held in the Seine.

"The water is very, very good, a little bit cool," Ms Hidalgo said after the swim.