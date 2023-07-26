Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, Thomas Bach, welcomes athletes at the Paris 2024 headquarters.

Wednesday 26 July marks one year until the opening ceremony of the Games and earlier this week, the Olympic torch was revealed and a special parade was held along the banks of the Seine River.

Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Team GB’s chef de mission, Mark England, discussed how his athletes should think of the competition as a “home Games”.

“This will feel like a home Games and I think we need to talk about it as being a home Games,” England said.

“We won’t have all the home advantages that the French team will have but we’re very, very confident in what we’ve got in place.

“I think [the athletes] will find it the most inspirational and exciting Games they have ever been in. There’ll be a smattering of London 2012 Olympians there, but this will be knock it out of the park spectacular for those in their first or second Games.”