Watch live: IOC and Paris Olympics officials hold press conference amid boxing row

Watch live as International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Paris 2024 officials hold a press conference on Saturday, 3 August.

Mark Adams, IOC spokesperson, and Anne Descamps, Paris 2024 executive director of communications will speak to reporters.

It comes as boxer Imane Khelif faces an international gender row amid a frenzy of misinformation.

Italian boxer Angela Carini abandoned the last-16 contest against her Algerian opponent after just 46 seconds, when Khelif landed the first significant punch of the fight.

Carini said she was unable to continue for fears of her safety after suffering what she described as the hardest punch of her life.

The Italian's reaction led to a social media pile-on, with some accusing her opponent of being a trans woman, because she has previously failed a gender test due to a medical condition.

Khelif is biologically female and was born and raised as a woman.

She is one of two fighters, along with Lin Yu-ting of Chinese Taipei, who were disqualified from last year’s World Championships for failing to meet gender eligibility criteria.

The IBA, which carried out the tests in 2023, was stripped as the global governing body for boxing in June last year by the IOC, which is administering the sport in Paris and has defended the rights of the pair to compete.