Watch live: Paris 2024 Summer Olympics fan zone sites unveiled
Watch live as fan zone sites for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics fan zone are unveiled on Monday, 24 July.
Areas of the France will be designated as “celebration sites” accredited by official organisers for spectators to watch the events on screens.
They will “bring the Games to life throughout the country,” and “bring the party to the people,” Paris 2024 has said.
“It’s vital that the Games are able to embrace all territories and all French people,” sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has said.
As well as free livestreams of the events, fan zone spectators will be able to take part in sporting activities.
According to French newspaper Le Monde, 239 local authorities have expressed an interest in setting up fan zones.
However, departments across the country have turned down a visit from the Olympic flame torch relay, citing high costs.
Paris 2024 will begin in July next year.
