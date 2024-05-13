Who is Phoebe Gill? The teenage runner who could make Paris 2024

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Teenage sensation Phoebe Gill has put herself firmly in the frame for a spot at Paris 2024 with a sensational breakthrough run.

The 17-year-old middle-distance runner shaved almost four seconds off her 800 metres personal best, dipping below the two-minute mark for the first time.

Her 1 minute, 57.86 second two-lap charge at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet was the second fastest time in the world so far this year and shattered the European U18 record.

Only Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson has ever run faster as a British female under the age of 20, with Gill’s rapid development suggesting she could be mixing it with the best sooner rather than later.

Born in St Albans, it was swimming that first developed the youngster’s competitive spirit before a move over to running, Gill flourishing under the guidance of coach Deborah Steer.

While her first strong strides came in cross country at school, her rise to prominence has been powered by success on the track.

After recording British Under-17 records over both 800 and 1500 metres in 2022, Gill travelled to Trinidad for the Youth Commonwealth Games last year as one of England’s top track prospects. She justified that reputation with a first global gold.

A rapid 400m at the start of 2024 suggested more improvement over her preferred distance, progress that was proven in Northern Ireland. Barely a fortnight after her 17th birthday, Gill’s time was inside the eighth fastest by a British woman of any age, and comfortably inside the Olympic qualifying time (1:59.30).

“I’m in shock because I was late for the race because I got the timings mixed up,” said a gobsmacked Gill afterwards.

“Then I got out there a bit faster than the 58 [seconds] I was supposed to run on the first lap. I just kept pushing and in the end I didn’t even clock that I’d done it. I thought I was dreaming.”

Keely Hodgkinson leads a strong crop of British middle-distance runners ( Getty Images )

For an athlete from most other nations, it was a run that would put them in pole position for Paris, but Gill faces a tall task to even earn consideration.

Team GB are set to send three female 800m runners to the Olympics and possess enviable strength, with Hodgkinson, Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie all regular medal contenders at major events. Alexandra Bell and Isabelle Boffey could also be in the mix.

Reekie is the only other Briton inside the Olympic qualifying standard so far, but there is time yet before the UK Athletics Championships in Manchester on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 June for others to stake their claim.

Gill’s inexperience means she remains an outsider in a crowded crop of contenders, but after her record run in Belfast, the teenager will be riding high as she chases her Olympic dream.