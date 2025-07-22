Qatar in talks over hosting 2036 Olympics and Paralympics
The Middle East nation hosted the men’s Fifa World Cup in 2022
Qatar has confirmed its interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics.
The country's Olympic committee (QOC) confirmed on Tuesday it was in "ongoing discussions" with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over staging the Games.
The Middle East nation hosted the men's football World Cup in 2022.
"This move underscores the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting the Olympic and Paralympic Movements and its keen interest in playing an active role in the advancement of global sport," a QOC statement said.
Staging a Summer Games in the searing heat of the Middle East may require a move out of the event's traditional slot. The 2022 World Cup was played in November and December instead of June and July.
Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, president of the QOC and chair of the bid committee, said: "We currently have 95 per cent of the required sports infrastructure in place to host the Games, and we have a comprehensive national plan to ensure 100% readiness of all facilities.
"This plan is rooted in a long-term vision aimed at building a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable legacy.
"Our objective goes beyond simply organising a successful event, we aim to deliver a global experience that reinforces the values of inclusivity, sustainability, and international collaboration."
New IOC president Kirsty Coventry said last month her organisation would be reviewing the process for determining Games hosts.
