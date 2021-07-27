Simone Biles’ bid to claim her first Olympic gold medal ended after just one rotation after being forced to withdraw from the team final with a “medical issue”.

Biles misjudged her opening vault, scoring 13.766, the lowest of the first rotation, before leaving the floor briefly with the US team trainer.

Although the 24-year-old returned, she put on her tracksuit and did not compete in the American ’ next apparatus, the uneven bars.

A USA Gymnastics statement read: “Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue.

“She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

On Sunday, Biles had qualified for every individual apparatus final and finished top of the all-around standings, staying on track for a potential six golds in the Japanese capital.

But she looked far from dominant at times, as the US team were eclipsed in the qualifying standings by the Russian Olympic Committee, the first time since 2010 that they had been pipped to top spot.

And Biles’ mistake on the vault has renewed doubts over her ability to repeat her stunning performance in Rio where she won four gold medals.

Reserve Jordan Chiles stepped in to replace Biles and performed admirably as the US rallied to win silver behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

Great Britain claimed the bronze.