When is Simone Biles competing at Tokyo 2020?

Simone Biles enters Tokyo 2020 with a real chance of taking home five gold medals.

The American won four gold medals at the last Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, taking victory in the individual all-around, floor and vault competitions, as well as earning gold as part of the triumphant USA team.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, Biles has a remarkable 19 gold medals from five appearances at the World Championships, and four skills named after her – two on the floor, one on the balance beam and a double-twisting vault.

Biles is aiming to become the first woman to defend her all-around gold medal since 1968 in Japan, and is also regarded as the favourite to take victory in the vault, floor and balance beam at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

The USA are likely to defend their team competition crown, which will be Biles’ first chance at gold. The women’s team final is due to start at 11.45am BST on Tuesday 27 July.

Before then, qualifying for all of the women’s artistic gymnastics events will be held from 2am BST on Sunday 25 July, with the 24-year-old likely to cruise through.

Next after the team all-around for Biles should be the individual equivalent, with her tilt at a second consecutive success beginning at 11.50am BST on Thursday 29 July.

The gymnast has already showed off her skills with a remarkable Yurchenko double pike vault in practice ahead of the Olympics kick-off, and could unveil the move – which has never been performed before by a woman – in the vault final, due to begin at 9.55am on Sunday 1 August.

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the Olympic Trials (Getty)

One day later the 24-year-old will be defending her floor gold medal from 10am.

And on the final day of gymnastics competition in Tokyo, Tuesday 3 August, Biles will be bidding to right the wrongs of five years ago and win her first gold medal on the balance beam.

The American could only win bronze behind Sanne Wevers of the Netherlands and teammate Laurie Hernandez in Rio but is the reigning world champion in the event.

The beam final may provide her toughest test of the Olympics, though – five Chinese gymnasts will be narrowed down to two in qualification, but any of the quintet could push Biles for gold on the individual apparatus on which she is least dominant. That final will start at 9.48am BST.