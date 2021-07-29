Simone Biles shares heartfelt message after withdrawing from Olympic gymnastics all-around final

Simone Biles has responded to the heartfelt message she’s received since withdrawing from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics team and all-around gymnastic competitions.

“The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before,” she wrote in a tweet Wednesday night.

Biles shocked the world after she decided to withdraw from the team competition on Tuesday after only competing in one event, citing mental health concerns.

Then it was announced that the 24-year-old would also be withdrawing from the all-around competition, in which she was favoured to take gold.

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement. “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritising her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

More follows ...