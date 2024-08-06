Sky Brown defies shoulder injury pain to bag skateboard park bronze in Paris

Support truly

Sky Brown defied a shoulder injury to claim a bronze medal for Great Britain at the women’s skateboard park competition at La Concorde.

Brown matched her bronze medal in Tokyo with a score of 92.31 in her second of three runs to cap a remarkable comeback having dislocated her shoulder last month.

The 16-year-old had also been close to tears after appearing to aggravate the injury during the qualifying competition, in which she placed fourth with a score of 84.75 but fell heavily during the last of her three runs.

Great Britain’s Sky Brown en route to skateboarding park bronze at La Concorde (Mike Egerton/PA). ( PA Wire )

A tearful Brown had vowed to “fight through” the pain, and she rose from fourth place after her first run into serious medal contention.

A huge run from Australia’s Arisa Trew lifted the Australian into first place with Brown sitting second until the last skater, Cocona Hiraki, who also pipped her to silver in Tokyo at the age of 12, edged in front.

Nevertheless it completed a remarkable comeback for Brown, who sustained a serious knee injury last year, and had also suffered a fractured skull in an accident just over a year prior to the Tokyo Games.