Sky Brown wants to do skateboarding-surfing double at next Olympics

Fresh from winning an Olympic bronze medal in skateboarding, Sky Brown is already planning a move into surfing in Paris in three years time.

After falling in her first two runs of the park final, the 13-year-old nailed her last attempt with a score of 56.47 to finish behind Japanese pair Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki.

Aged just 12, Hiraki duly eclipsed Brown to become the youngest Olympic medallist in 85 years. Favourite Misugu Okamoto fell on her final run and missed out on the podium.

Brown, who started skating and surfing when she was three, said she hoped to compete in both sports at the 2024 Games.

"I really hope so, I'm definitely going to try surfing," Brown said after Wednesday's event.

Brown, born to a Japanese mother and a British father, now lives in California with her younger brother Ocean, who at nine is also an accomplished surfer.

Brown goes surfing most days with her father and brother and in April was named in Surfing England's Under 16 junior squad.

Earlier this year, Brown said it would be a dream come true for her to compete in both events.

Brown's Instagram feed, which has over a million followers, is filled with photos of Brown either surfing or skateboarding.

When asked on Wednesday how she planned to celebrate after the Olympics, her answer was predictably easy.

"I'm going to surf a lot that's for sure," she said, smiling.

