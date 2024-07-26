Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

After the agonising disappointment of missing out on Olympics selection, being a part of the upcoming London T100 has been a saving grace for triathlete Sophie Coldwell.

Coldwell had been hoping to be otherwise engaged this weekend, but after she was overlooked by Team GB, she will be racing in her home capital instead of at Paris 2024.

The 29-year-old was handed a wildcard place on the starting line, an opportunity that has given her the motivation to push on in the sport.

“I didn’t envisage racing here this weekend,” Coldwell said. “When everything happened with selection, I just thought ‘screw it, I’ll put my name down for a wildcard’.

“I didn’t really think I’d get one because there were 33 women after a wildcard spot. When I found out I got the place, I didn’t even have a TT bike!

“For me it was a real silver lining for the year and really gave me something to train for. My motivation was super low and there were some days when I really didn’t want to do anything.

“It really has saved me in a way, without sounding too dramatic. It’s given me something to look forward to and train for.”

Sophie Coldwell ( Getty Images )

When Coldwell missed out on selection, she was overwhelmed by the support she had and was taken aback by how her fans were on the journey with her, through the highs and lows.

“When I lost out to a Paris spot, there was more support than I thought there was going to be,” she added. “In a way it was kind of sad reading that people felt angry and sad in the same way I did.

“When something happens that is a negative thing you just want to deal with it on your own, but it shows how the wider community feels. It’s not just the highs that people buy into but unfortunately the lows as well.”

The T100 Triathlon World Tour 2024 features 40 contracted athletes competing in eight events around the world in a 100km triathlon distance. London is the fourth event, with Miami, Singapore and San Francisco completed and Ibiza, Las Vegas, Dubai, and a Grand Final in the Middle East still to come.

Having secured her wildcard place for London only a few weeks ago, Coldwell is embracing the opportunity with open arms, despite feeling less prepared than usual. She hopes the lack of expectation will enable her to enjoy the race and that this T100 could unlock new possibilities.

“Ultimately I’m not overly prepared for this,” she added. “But I’m okay with that and I think that whatever happens on Saturday, I know I’ve got scope to do so much more and there’s so much that I haven’t tapped into and done yet.

“For me, the number one thing is to enjoy Saturday. Whatever happens, I have more to give at this distance, and that’s exciting.

“I’ve fallen out of love with my ITU racing at the moment so I’m hoping this opens some doors and if I enjoy it, then that gives me the ability to commit more to it - more time on the TT bike, longer runs, testing out the aerodynamic side of things.

“I’ve not been in a wind tunnel; I’ve not tried helmets or tri suits and all these top girls have spent time and effort doing that. Whereas I’m just muddling my way through to getting on the start line on Saturday.

“I’m super excited to try something new and see what doors open for me, and also race a bit freer than I probably have done in the past. And being in London – when you have your family and friends there it makes any race more special and more memorable for you. I just hope I’m not a disaster on TT bike!”

Coldwell was part of the England team that won Commonwealth gold in 2022 ( Getty Images )

With six Brits on the starting line in the women’s race on Saturday, Coldwell praised the strength of triathlon in the country.

“On the women’s side especially, I don’t think there’s a nation that comes close to us on either the short course or long course racing,” she said. “Last year alone you had Beth [Potter] winning the World Triathlon Championship and Lucy [Charles-Barclay] winning Kona [Ironman World Championship] - you don’t get much more depth than that.

“I’m very fortunate to be a part of that and I really think success breeds success across whatever distance you’re looking at. The Brits are definitely leading the way on triathlon!”

Despite not being a part of the team in Paris this summer, Coldwell will be willing her teammates on from the sidelines.

“I’ll definitely be cheering them on next week,” she added. “I’ve trained with Alex [Yee], and I’ve known Georgia [Taylor-Brown] since we were 13, so I’m wishing them all the best in Paris.”

The first London T100 Triathlon weekend on 27-28 July is entirely free for spectators and includes a dedicated T100 Watch Party venue at the ExCel London Exhibition Centre for the very first time. Where fans will be able to see the world’s best triathletes come past at least 10 times during the 100km race format (2km swim, 80km run, 18 km swim). As well as being able to follow them live, out on the course, thanks to a big screen.