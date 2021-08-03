He is the American-born pole vaulter who won Olympic gold for Sweden while representing his mother’s homeland.

Armand Duplantis claimed the gold medal in Tokyo with a 6.02m, or 19ft 9inch vault, and narrowly missed out on setting a new Olympic record.

But the athlete, who competed at Louisiana State University, caused an internet stir as social media users compared his looks to that of Hollywood star Timothee Chalet.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“Someone said duplantis looks like timothy chalamet and now i cant unsee,” wrote @maneul on Twitter.

“I think I would get Timothée Chalamet to play Armand Duplantis in the biopic,” tweeted @hutchian.

And @arunspurs added: “Armand Duplantis the possible love child of Timothée Chalamet & Tom Holland...wins the Pole Vault gold and almost breaks the WR…”

“Watching the olympics and this Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis is a dead ringer for Timothée Chalamet,” tweeted @jellyelly.

Christopher Nilsen of the United States took silver with a personal best of 5.97 metres, while Thiago Braz of Brazil won bronze at 5.87 metres.

“It’s a surreal feeling, really, I still don’t know how to explain it. It’s something I’ve wanted for so long and now that it’s finally here, and I finally did it, it’s so crazy,” said Duplantis after his win.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I have loved this sport so much and I have always believed that it would take me to some great places, and the fact that I’m actually here, I’m at the Olympics and being able to win it is fantastic.”