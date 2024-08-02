Why do swimmers wear parkas at the Olympics?

Support truly

Swimmers have turned heads by wearing parka jackets at Paris 2024, despite the stifling weather conditions in France’s capital.

Team USA, in particular, has captured the attention of Olympic spectators after athletes have appeared poolside in their winter coats.

Ryan Murphy, for instance, was seen wrapped up in a parka jacket before his men’s 100m backstroke final, where the American claimed a bronze medal.

However, there is, in fact, a method to this madness, with athletes wishing to keep their skin warmed up before each race.

By wearing a warm jacket, swimmers are able to relax their muscles and regulate their core temperature – two very important aspects of any warm-up routine.

This, in turn, can lead to increased oxygen and blood flow, allowing them to maximise the power and speed that is generated from each stroke.

Ryan Murphy has been sporting a thick parka ahead of races at the Olympics ( Getty Images )

A small 2018 study published in the European Journal of Sport Science found that competitive swimmers who wore warm clothing prior to their race performed about 0.6 per cent better than those who did not.

And while this is only a minimal advantage, an athlete’s success is largely determined by fine margins.

For example, Great Britain’s Adam Peaty came only inches away from winning his third consecutive men’s 100m breaststroke final at the Olympics, when his nonetheless impressive swim saw him claim a silver medal in Paris.

So, while it may appear that some swimmers are wearing their coat for fashion-related purposes, there is, in reality, a more sophisticated method behind their clothing choice.

That being said, Team USA could be looking at a surge in sales off the back of this Olympic Games, with their athletes modelling the stylish jackets before entering the pool.