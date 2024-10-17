Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Adam Peaty has revealed that he will “100 percent” compete at the Los Angeles 2028 if the 50m breakstroke is added to the Olympic swimming programme.

Peaty was narrowly pipped in the 100m at Paris 2024 as he chased a third individual Olympic gold, and intends to take a break from competitive swimming to focus on his family.

The 29-year-old has indicated that he may consider a return for the next Games in California, and would only be encouraged were a gold medal on offer in a sprint event in which he has excelled.

Peaty is the world-record holder over 50 metres and a three-time world champion in the discipline. Only the freestylers have previously raced over one length of the pool at the Olympics, but reports post-Paris suggested that World Aquatics would lobby the LA organisers to add the 50m breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly to the itinerary.

If they are successful, Peaty is sure that he will attend.

“World Aquatics are potentially putting forward to the Olympic committee about the 50m breaststroke sprint being in the Games,” Peaty told BBC Breakfast.

open image in gallery Adam Peaty won silver in the men’s 100m breaststroke at Paris 2024 ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

“If that happens it would be 100% yes, I am there - I am not sure when I will find out.

“I’m going to stay fit and I’m going to train for two years, but I’m going to take a break, put other things forward as a priority. I really enjoy public speaking now and motivating people.”

Peaty’s silver in Paris was his sixth Olympic medal overall. The British swimmer tested positive for Covid-19 the morning after being touched out by Nicolo Martinenghi.