Duncan Scott is relishing the prospect of spoiling the Olympic party of a French swimmer heralded as the heir to Michael Phelps’ throne.

Leon Marchand is the best male swimmer in the world right now and earmarked for greatness after bringing down Phelps’ world record in the 400m individual medley.

With gold medal chances in multiple events, the 21-year-old Frenchman is shaping up to be the face of Paris 2024 and dominate his home Games.

Scott, having won 200m medley bronze behind Marchand and team-mate Tom Dean at last year’s World Championships, will be among those hoping to rip up the script.

“I think the prospect of going up against Leon at home is quite special,” said the 26-year-old.

“I get excited just thinking about it. I want to race the best in the world and go head-to-head with them. Leon is going to be there and he’s going to be at his best.

“Swimming is one of those sports where you can’t control whatever’s going on in another lane. If I do my job and stick to what I do well, why not?”

Leon Marchand and Duncan Scott are set to go head-to-head in Paris ( Getty Images )

Scott won one gold and three silvers in Tokyo to become the first Team GB athlete to win four medals at one Olympics.

Now Dean is setting his sights on surpassing Scott and winning five.

“There’s no reason why not,” said Scott of the prospect. “Tom’s a talented swimmer, one of the best in the world. He’s one of my team-mates and at the end of the day we’ll cross over in a few of those events, as well as the relay.

“What do they say, ‘shoot for the stars and you land on the moon,’ if he keeps his targets high, there’s no reason why he can’t walk away as a multi-medallist.”

Scott has paved the way when it comes to British swimmers taking on big race programmes.

He once raced 15 times in 48 hours at university level and entered nine events at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“It can be an emotional rollercoaster,” he said. “You must make sure your highs aren’t too high, and your lows aren’t too low, to stay steady throughout.

“You need to get good arousal at the right times, prioritise nutrition and recovery because when it gets to day nine, people are starting to get tired and that gives you an opportunity.”

Scott will take on another full programme in Tokyo ( Getty Images )

Scott’s meticulous approach to preparation and post-meet reflection has been fostered by long-time coach Stephen Tigg.

Tigg has coached Scott at his base in Stirling since the age of eight, a long-term partnership somewhat atypical in the current climate.

“Our relationship has changed a lot over time,” said Scott. “He’s put so much belief in me to get to the heights I have, and we’ve worked together to get to the Olympic Games.

“He’s a great leader in the sense that it’s not just the two of us, it’s the support team around us, strength and conditioning, physio, psychology, and the way he can incorporate that in the programme.”

Nutrition is another crucial part of Scott's approach to conditioning and preparation.

Scott will be a key member of the British 4x200m freestyle relay squad that will head to Paris as world champions and just half a second shy of the world record.

He also hopes to help the 4x100m squad reach their potential having banked a qualification place at February’s World Championships in Doha.

Scott also secured Olympic places in the 100m and 200m freestyle at the British Trials in London but the 200m individual medley, comprised of all four strokes, stands as his focus as the holder of world and Olympic silver.

Adam Peaty and Scott have shared many great moments as British teammates ( PA Wire )

“It’s the ultimate test of the all-around swimmer and that’s one of the main reasons I enjoy it so much,” says Scott. “There are so many fine details that you can work on.

“I was never blessed with a great breaststroke leg, unfortunately, so my focus has been working on that and the transitions and turns themselves. The best in the world has those skills to a high level and I’ve got to try to stay up there.”

Many of Scott’s best moments in the sport have been shared with Adam Peaty. The greatest breaststroker of all time, who stepped away from swimming in 2023 to protect his mental health, is now back in the fold ahead of the Olympics.

“I think we take Adam for granted sometimes with what he does and what he’s achieved, given how dominant he has been for such a long period of time,” said Scott. “I don’t know anyone else in British sport with that dominance.

“It’s great to see him coming back into the fold and brings an extra level to this British swimming team. It gives the rest of us confidence because we know what he’s capable of.”

