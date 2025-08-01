Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Great Britain strike World Championships gold in men’s freestyle relay

The quartet of Duncan Scott, James Guy, Matthew Richards and Jack McMillan secured Great Britain’s first swimming medal in Singapore

Jim van Wijk
Friday 01 August 2025 15:32 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Yu Zidi, 12, Becomes Youngest World Championships Medalist

Great Britain secured a first swimming medal at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships as the men's 4x200m freestyle relay team struck gold in Singapore.

The British squad - Olympic champions in Paris last summer - were anchored home by Duncan Scott in six minutes and 59.84 seconds ahead of China, with Australia taking bronze.

Matthew Richards swam the opening leg, handing over to James Guy and then Jack McMillan before Scott pulled clear as Britain reclaimed their world title with a winning margin of 1.07secs.

Elsewhere in Friday's evening session, Angharad Evans placed fifth in the final of the women's 200m breaststroke after fading over the closing stages.

Recommended

Luke Greenbank, competing at his fifth World Championships, finished eighth in the men's 200m backstroke final.

Debutant Holly McGill and Ed Mildred could not progress from their respective semi-finals of the women's 200m backstroke and men's 100m butterfly.

Ben Proud, though, retained his hopes in the men's 50m freestyle, coming through the semi-finals seeded sixth with a time of 21.61secs.

Jordan Houlden narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's 3m springboard final, finishing fourth.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in