Team GB football squad ‘united’ in decision to take knee at Tokyo Olympics

The Team GB football squad will take the knee before matches at the Tokyo Olympics.

The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.

Head coach Hege Riise said: “The players and staff have been taking the knee at club and international level for over a year now and we were all united in our decision to continue doing whatever we can to raise awareness of racism and discrimination in all its forms, standing in unity and solidarity with all those whose lives are affected.”

Players from Britain and abroad, in both the women’s and men’s game, have chosen to take the knee since football’s resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to bring attention to racial injustice.

Andy Anson, British Olympic Association CEO, said: “As one of the most diverse and inclusive sports teams in the UK, Team GB will always support any athlete from any sport and their right to promote equality and a more just society, where it is carried out peacefully, respectfully and without disruption.

“By taking the knee our women’s football side are embodying the values of Team GB.”