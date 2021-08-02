Great Britain are enjoying a glittering Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Duncan Scott became the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Games with a fourth medal in the pool.

The Scot won one gold and three silver medals in a hugely successful meet for Team GB’s swimmers.

Charlotte Dujardin is the most decorated British female in history after securing a sixth medal of her career in dressage.

She won bronze in both the team and individual events in Japan.

Here’s how Team GB have fared in Tokyo:

Gold

Day 10, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend, eventing team

Laura Collett helped Great Britain to gold (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day nine, Max Whitlock men’s pommel.

Max Whitlock retained his pommel title (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day nine, Charlotte Worthington, women’s BMX freestyle

Charlotte Worthington won the first BMX freestyle event at the Games (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day eight, 4×100 mixed medley relay

Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson delivered in the pool (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day eight, mixed team triathlon relay

Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee won the first Olympic mixed team relay (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Day seven, Beth Shriever, women’s BMX racing

Beth Shriever won Great Britain’s first BMX racing gold (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Day five, men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay

Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, Tom Dean, men’s 200 metres freestyle

Tom Dean was a surprise winner of the men’s 200m freestyle (PA Wire)

Day three, Adam Peaty men’s 100m breaststroke

Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race

Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP) (AP)

Day three, Tom Daley &; Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving

Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Silver

Day 10, Emily Campbell, weightlifting, women’s +87kg

Emily Campbell secured Great Britain’s first women’s Olympic weightlifting medal (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day 10, Tom McEwen, eventing individual

Tom McEwen had a fine day in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day nine, men’s 4x100metres medley relay

It was silver for Luke Greenbank, Duncan Scott, James Guy and Adam Peaty (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Day seven, Kye Whyte, men’s BMX racing

Kye Whyte won silver on his BMX (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Day seven, Duncan Scott men’s 200 metres individual medley

Scott took silver in the 200m medley (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day six, Mallory Franklin, canoe slalom, women’s C1

Mallory Franklin took silver (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Day five, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres freestyle

Favourite Duncan Scott had to settle for second place in the men’s 200m freestyle (PA Wire)

Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon

Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to grab second place in the women’s triathlon (PA Wire)

Day three, Alex Yee men’s triathlon

Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg

Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg

Bradly Sinden settled for taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Bronze

Day nine, Declan Brooks, men’s BMX freestyle

Declan Brooks bagged a bronze (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day eight, Karriss Artingstall, boxing, women’s featherweight

Karriss Artingstall, left, took gold home (Frank Franklin II/AP) (AP)

Day eight, Emma Wilson, women’s windsurfer RS:X

Emma Wilson won bronze (PA via DPA) (PA Media)

Day seven, Bryony Page, women’s trampoline

Bryony Page added a second Olympic medal of her career (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day seven, Luke Greenbank, men’s 200 metres backstroke

Luke Greenbank took bronze in the pool (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Day seven, men’s eight rowing

Great Britain men’s eight celebrate on the podium (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day six, Matt Coward-Holley, shooting, men’s trap

Matt Coward-Holley claimed bronze on day six in the men’s trap (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage

Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, gymnastics, women’s final

Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova won an unlikely medal (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg

Bianca Walkden finished third (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, team dressage

Charlotte Dujardin claimed a fifth Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA) (PA Media)

Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg