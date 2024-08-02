Day seven: Olympics heaven

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

It is now a week since the rain-drenched opening ceremony on the Seine and after a spell of thunder and lightning, the sun is expected to shine over Paris on what could be a cracking Friday for Team GB.

Covid put a damper on Adam Peaty’s week, even though he managed a silver medal on Sunday night in the pool. He is hopefully back to full fitness and might go for a morning dip.

It is looking bright for the rowers as they seek to add to the medal tally of four from Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

There could be some top trampoline action, plus it is the start of the athletics in the Stade de France at 10.05am (09.05am BST).

Peaky Peaty?

Adam Peaty in action in the pool (John Walton) ( PA Wire )

Team GB begin the defence of their mixed 4×100 metres medley relay title in Friday’s heats at 12.03pm (11.03am BST).

Adam Peaty is at the centre of attention after testing positive for Covid on Monday morning just a few hours after winning silver in the men’s 100m breaststroke.

He says he has had two days of “bed rest” after posting a photograph of himself back in the pool on Wednesday. But with Peaty also in the men’s event this weekend, Team GB may err on the side of caution and keep him fresh for the finals only.

Going for gold

Great Britain’s Emily Craig and Imogen Grant are favourites to bring home a medal (PA) ( PA Wire )

Team GB expects a golden day on the water at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

Nothing is certain in the competitive sport of rowing, but it would be a major surprise if Emily Craig and Imogen Grant – unbeaten in the lightweight women’s double sculls since missing the podium at Tokyo 2020 by just 0.01 seconds – did not win gold. They start at 12.22pm (11.22am BST).

Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George are also aiming to be in the medals in the men’s pair finals at 11.30am (10.30am BST).

Page-turner

Bryony Page during a Team GB kitting out (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

Bryony Page heads into the women’s trampoline competition in Paris with a glorious chance of completing her set of Olympic medals.

After bronze in Rio and silver in Tokyo, the 33-year-old has effortlessly risen into the world number one slot, and goes into the event as the reigning world and European champion.

Equipped with the hardest routine, Page knows that an error-free performance ought to finally be enough to ascend to the top of the podium at the third attempt. Qualification starts at 12pm (11am BST) with the final at 1.50pm (12.50pm BST).

Give Wilson a wave

Great Britain’s Emma Wilson is in a strong position (PA) ( PA Wire )

Emma Wilson has ruled the waves despite light winds at the Olympic Regatta in Marseille this week, and will start as a big favourite to build on her Tokyo bronze in the women’s windsurfing medal race.

Wilson won eight of the first 12 races of the qualifying series to put herself in a strong position, well clear of her major rival Sharon Kantor of Israel.

But increased jeopardy this year means her major points lead will count for nothing in a final one-off dash for medals.

Merci Murray

Andy Murray waves bye to the crowd at Roland Garros (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Three medals at the rowing kept the numbers ticking over in the medal standings for Team GB on Thursday.

Away from the water, US gymnast Simone Biles won her second gold medal of this Games and put on a silver goat necklace to make it clear she was the greatest of all time.

And, finally, Sir Andy Murray played his last professional tennis match, losing with Dan Evans in the men’s doubles quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Thanks for the memories, Andy.