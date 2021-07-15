Jamie Murray will represent Great Britain in the men’s doubles at the Tokyo Olympics after Dan Evans’ withdrawal.

The British No 1 was forced to pull out of the Games after testing positive for Covid-19 and not having enough time to prepare.

Evans was due to play singles and doubles with Neal Skupski, but 35-year-old Murray will now be his partner.

Murray, taking part in his fourth Olympics, competed alongside Skupski on the ATP Tour last season as well as the 2019 Davis Cup Finals.

Team GB tennis team leader Iain Bates told the Lawn Tennis Association’s official website: “I am delighted that Jamie will be joining us on the plane to Tokyo.

“It is great to have an athlete of Jamie’s experience and calibre as part of the team and I look forward to the Games starting in just over a week’s time.”

Murray and Skupski will be joined by Andy Murray, Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson in the Team GB squad, after Evans and Johanna Konta’s withdrawals.