IOC president hails ‘sensational’ Olympics at Paris 2024 closing ceremony

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach hailed a “sensational” Games as the Paris 2024 Olympics was officially closed.

After over a fortnight of competition, the Games reached its conclusion in a showpiece staged at the Stade de France on Sunday night.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Bach declared Paris 2024 a “new era” of Olympic Games.

He said: “The Olympic Games Paris 2024 were a celebration of the athletes and of sport at its best.

Thomas Bach reflected on a “sensational” Olympic Games (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

“The first Olympic Games delivered completely under our Olympic agenda reforms: younger, more urban, more inclusive, more sustainable. The first Olympic Games with full gender parity.

“These were sensational Olympic Games from start to finish – or dare I say: these were Seine-sational Olympic Games from start to finish.

“The Olympic Games Paris 2024 were Olympic Games of a new era.”

Bach also praised the athletes for their performances and for inspiring a “culture of peace” throughout the Games.

He said: “Your performances were simply amazing. You competed fiercely against each other.

“Every contest on the edge of perfection. Every performance sparking excitement around the world. You showed us what greatness we humans are capable of.

“During all this time, you lived peacefully together under one roof in the Olympic Village.

The Paris 2024 Olympics closed on Sunday (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

“You embraced each other. You respected each other, even if your countries are divided by war and conflict. You created a culture of peace.

“This inspired all of us and billions of people around the globe. Thank you for making us dream. Thank you for making us believe in a better world for everyone.

“We know that the Olympic Games cannot create peace. But the Olympic Games can create a culture of peace that inspires the world.

“This is why I call on everyone who shares this Olympic spirit: let us live this culture of peace every single day.”

Sunday’s finale kicked off with an orchestral opening before flagbearers and athletes were welcomed into the stadium.

Tom Cruise escorted the Olympic Flag out of the Stade de France (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

Following a display showcasing the origins of the Olympics, the baton was passed over to Los Angeles towards the end of the ceremony, which included Tom Cruise escorting the Olympic flag out of the stadium on a motorbike.

A video saw the flag reach LA and was subsequently followed by music on the beach by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg.

Bach concluded his speech by thanking France for hosting the 2024 Games.

“Dear French friends, you have fallen in love with the Olympic Games. And we have fallen in love with all of you,” he said.

“Thank you Paris, thank you France. Long live the Olympic Games. Long live France.”