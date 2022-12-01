How to get tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The process for buying tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics has begun.

This will be the first Games to welcome foreign fans since Rio de Janeiro in 2016, after Covid-19 forced restrictions upon the Tokyo Games which eventually took place in the summer of 2021.

Paris will become only the second city to have hosted the summer Olympics three times, after London, having previously held Games in the French capital in 1900 and 1924.

France hope to bring a broad and diverse range of spectators to the Olympics. Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris Olympics, said: “We really wish to make Paris 2024 the first ‘Games Wide Open’, and we are fully dedicated to bringing this concept to life.”

When is the Paris Olympics?

The Games will open on 26 July 2024 and close on 11 August.

How to buy tickets

Anyone can register for the ballot and be in with a chance of getting tickets to the Games.

The ballot opened on 1 December 2022 and closes on 31 January 2023, giving fans a two-month window to register.

Successful applicants will be notified between mid-February and mid-March 2023. They will then be given access to a ‘Make Your Games’ pack online where they will be able to surf the many different events and venues in order to pick which tickets they would like to buy.

Each customer will be able to buy up to 30 tickets of the 3 million available at this stage. More tickets will be available at a later date – there will be 10 million in total.

How much do they cost?

Tickets start at £20 and around half the total tickets will cost £43 or less.