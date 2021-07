Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith is among the favourites to contend for a gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

The sprinter is the reigning world champion in the 200 metres and could challenge the great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica in the 100 metres at these Olympic Games.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s fitness and form are concerns as she prepares for a potential duel with supreme Belgian Nafi Thiam, while international stars like Armand Duplantis (Sweden) in the pole vault and distance runner Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) will be looking to make their mark.

In all there are 48 medal events in athletics, including a mixed relay event for the first time at an Olympics - two men and two women will compete for each nation in a 4x400m mixed relay.

Here’s the full athletics schedule for Tokyo 2020 broken down by event:

MEN’S

TRACK

100m

Preliminary heats from 3.35am BST on Saturday 31 July

Heats from 11.45am BST on Saturday 31 July

Semi-finals from 11.15am on Sunday 1 August

Final at 1.50pm BST on Sunday 1 August

Favourite: Trayvon Bromell (USA)

Team GB: CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Reece Prescod

200m

Heats from 3.05am BST on Tuesday 3 August

Semi-finals from 12.50pm BST on Tuesday 3 August

Final at 1.55pm BST on Wednesday 4 August

Favourite: Noah Lyles (USA)

Team GB: Adam Gemili

400m

Heats from 2.45am BST on Sunday 1 August

Semi-finals from 12.05pm BST on Monday 2 August

Final at 1pm BST on Thursday 5 August

Favourite: Michael Norman (USA)

Team GB:

800m

Heats from 1.50am BST on Saturday 31 July

Semi-finals from 12.25pm BST on Sunday 1 August

Final at 1.05pm BST on Wednesday 4 August

Favourite: Nijel Amos (Botswana)

Team GB: Oliver Dustin, Elliot Giles, Daniel Rowden

1,500m

Heats from 1.05am BST on Tuesday 3 August

Semi-finals from 12pm BST on Thursday 5 August

Final at 12.40pm BST on Saturday 7 August

Favourite: Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya)

Team GB: Jake Heyward, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman

5,000m

Heats from 12pm BST on Tuesday 3 August

Final at 1pm BST on Friday 6 August

Favourite: Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda)

Team GB: Andrew Butchart, Marc Scott

10,000m

Final at 12.30pm BST on Friday 30 July

Favourite: Yomif Kejelcha (Ethiopia)

Team GB: Sam Atkin, Marc Scott

110m hurdles

Heats from 11.10am BST on Tuesday 3 August

Semi-finals from 3am BST on Wednesday 4 August

Final at 3.55am BST on Thursday 5 August

Favourite: Grant Holloway (USA)

Team GB: Andrew Pozzi

Norway’s Karsten Warholm celebrates his world record (AP)

400m hurdles

Heats from 3.25am BST on Friday 30 July

Semi-finals from 1.05pm BST on Sunday 1 August

Final at 4.20am BST on Tuesday 3 August

Favourite: Kasten Warholm (Norway)

Team GB:

3000m steeplechase

Heats from 1.30am BST on Friday 30 July

Final at 1.15pm BST on Monday 2 August

Favourite: Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco)

Team GB: Phil Norman, Zak Seddon

4x100m relay

Heats from 3.30am BST on Thursday 5 August

Final at 2.50pm BST on Friday 6 August

Favourite: USA

Team GB: (four from) Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Reece Prescod, CJ Ujah

4x400m relay

Heats from 12.25pm BST on Friday 6 August

Final at 1.50pm BST on Saturday 7 August

Favourite: USA

Team GB: (four from) Niclas Baker, Cameron Chalmers, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Michael Ohioze, Lee Thompson

Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge is the favourite for the men’s marathon (REUTERS)

Race begins at 11pm BST on Saturday 7 August

Favourite: Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya)

Team GB: Ben Connor, Callum Hawkins, Chris Thompson

20km walk

Race begins at 8.30am BST on Thursday 5 August

Favourite: Tashikazu Yamanishi (Japan)

Team GB: Tom Bosworth, Callum Wilkinson

50km walk

Race begins at 9.30pm BST on Thursday 5 August

Favourite: Matej Toth (Slovakia)

Team GB:

FIELD

Long Jump

Qualifying starts at 11.10am BST on Saturday 31 July

Final starts at 2.20am BST on Monday 2 August

Favourite: JuVaughan Harrison

Team GB:

Triple Jump

Qualifying starts at 1am BST on Tuesday 3 August

Final starts at 3am BST on Thursday 5 August

Favourite: Pedro Pablo Pichardo (Portugal)

Team GB: Ben Williams

High Jump

Qualifying starts at 1.15am BST on Friday 30 July

Final starts at 11.10am BST on Sunday 1 August

Favourite: Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar)

Team GB: Tom Gale

Pole Vault

Armand Duplantis (Getty)

Qualifying starts at 1.40am BST on Saturday 31 July

Final starts at 11.20am BST on Tuesday 3 August

Favourite: Armand Duplantis (Sweden)

Team GB: Harry Coppell

Shot Put

Qualifying starts at 11.15am BST on Tuesday 3 August

Final starts at 3.05am BST on Thursday 5 August

Favourite: Ryan Crouser (USA)

Team GB: Scott Lincoln

Discus

Qualifying starts at 1.45am BST on Friday 30 July

Final starts at 12.15pm on Saturday 31 July

Favourite: Daniel Stahl (Sweden)

Team GB: Lawrence Okoye

Javelin

Qualifying starts at 1.05am BST on Wednesday 4 August

Final starts at 12pm BST on Saturday 7 August

Favourite: Johannes Vetter (Germany)

Team GB:

Hammer

Qualifying starts at 1am BST on Monday 2 August

Final starts at 12.15pm BST on Wednesday 4 August

Favourite: Pawel Fajdek (Poland)

Team GB: Taylor Campbell, Nick Miller

Decathlon

100m (from 1am BST on 4 August), Long Jump (from 1.55am BST on 4 August), Shot Put (3.40am BST, 4/8), High Jump (10.30am BST, 4/8), 400m (1.30pm BST, 4/8), 110m hurdles (1am BST, 5/8), Discus (1.50am BST, 5/8), Pole Vault (4.45am BST, 5/8), Javelin (11.15am BST, 5/8), 1500m (1.40pm BST, 5/8)

Favourite: Damian Warner (Canada)

Team GB:

WOMEN’S

TRACK

100m:

Preliminary heats start at 1.00am BST on Friday 30 July

Heats from 4.15am BST on Friday 30 July

Semi-finals from 11.15am BST on Saturday 31 July

Final at 1.50pm BST on Saturday 31 July

Favourite: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)

Team GB: Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip

200m

Dina Asher-Smith is going for gold in Tokyo (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Heats from 2.30am BST on Monday 2 August

Semi-finals from 11.35am BST on Monday 2 August

Final at 1.50pm BST on Tuesday 3 August

Favourite: Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain)

Team GB: Dina Asher-Smith, Beth Dobbin

400m

Heats from 1.45am BST on Tuesday 3 August

Semi-finals from 11.30am BST on Wednesday 4 August

Final at 1.35pm BST on Friday 6 August

Favourite: Stephenie Ann McPherson (Jamaica)

Team GB: Ama Pipi, Jodie Williams, Nicole Yeargin

800m

Heats from 2.25am BST on Friday 30 July

Semi-finals from 12.50pm BST on Saturday 31 July

Final at 1.25pm BST on Tuesday 3 August

Favourite: Athing Mu (USA)

Team GB: Keely Hodgkinson, Alexandra Bell, Jemma Reekie

1,500m

Heats from 1.35am BST on Monday 2 August

Semi-finals from 11am BST on Wednesday 4 August

Final at 1.50pm on Friday 6 August

Favourite: Faith Kipyegon (Kenya)

Team GB: Laura Muir, Katie Snowden

5,000m

Sifan Hassan is among the leading distance running contenders at Tokyo 2020 (Getty)

Heats from 11am BST on Friday 30 July

Final at 1.40pm BST on Monday 2 August

Favourite: Sifan Hasan (Netherlands)

Team GB: Jess Judd, Eilish McColgan, Amy-Eloise Markovc

10,000m

Final at 11.45am BST on Saturday 7 August

Favourite: Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia)

Team GB: Jess Judd, Eilish McColgan

100m hurdles

Heats from 2.45am BST on Saturday 31 July

Semi-finals from 11.45am BST on Sunday 1 August

Final at 3.50am BST on Monday 2 August

Favourite: Jasemine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico)

Team GB: Tiffany Porter, Cindy Sember

400m hurdles

Heats from 1.00am BST on Saturday 31 July

Semi-finals from 12.35pm BST on Monday 2 August

Final at 3.30am BST on Wednesday 4 August

Favourite: Sydney McLaughlin (USA)

Team GB: Meghan Beesley, Jessie Knight, Jessica Turner

3000m steeplechase

Heats from 1.40am BST on Sunday 1 August

Final at 12pm BST on Wednesday 4 August

Favourite: Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya)

Team GB: Elizabeth Bird, Aimee Pratt

4x100m relay

Heats from 2.00am BST on Thursday 5 August

Final at 2.30pm BST on Friday 6 August

Favourite: Jamaica

Team GB: (four from) Dina Asher-Smith, Beth Dobbin, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Ashleigh Nelson, Asha Philip

4x400m relay

Heats from 11.25am BST on Thursday 5 August

Final at 1.30pm BST on Saturday 7 August

Favourite: USA

Team GB: (four from) Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Jessie Knight, Laviai Nielsen, Ama Pipi, Jessica Turner, Hannah Williams, Jodie Williams, Nicole Yeargin

Marathon

Race begins at 11pm BST on Friday 6 August

Favourite: Brigid Kosgei (Kenya)

Team GB: Stephanie Davis, Jessica Piasecki, Steph Twell

20km walk

Race begins at 8.30am BST on Friday 6 August

Favourite: Yang Jiayu (China)

Team GB:

Field:

Long Jump

Qualifying starts at 1.50am BST on Sunday 1 August

Final starts at 2.30am BST on Tuesday 3 August

Favourite: Britney Reese (USA)

Team GB: Abigail Irozuru, Jazmin Sawyers, Lorraine Ugen

Jazmin Sawyers was a Youth Winter Olympian (PA Archive)

Triple Jump

Qualifying starts at 11.05am BST on Friday 30 July

Final starts at 12.15pm BST on Sunday 1 August

Favourite: Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela)

Team GB:

High Jump

Qualifying starts at 1.10am BST on Thursday 5 August

Final starts at 11.35am BST on Saturday 7 August

Favourite: Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine)

Team GB: Morgan Lake

Pole Vault

Qualifying starts at 11.20am BST on Monday 2 August

Final starts at 11.20am on Thursday 5 August

Favourite: Katie Nageotte (USA)

Team GB: Holly Bradshaw

Shot Put

Qualifying starts at 11.25am BST on Friday 30 July

Final starts at 2.35am BST on Sunday 1 August

Favourite: Gong Lijiao (China)

Team GB: Sophie McKinna

Discus

Qualifying starts at 1.30am BST on Saturday 31 July

Final starts at 12pm BST on Monday 2 August

Favourite: Sandra Perkovic (Croatia)

Team GB:

Javelin

Qualifying starts at 1.20am BST on Tuesday 3 August

Final starts at 12.50pm BST on Friday 6 August

Favourite: Christin Hussong (Germany)

Team GB:

Hammer

Qualifying starts at 1.10am BST on Sunday 1 August

Final starts at 12.35pm BST on Tuesday 3 August

Favourite: DeAnna Price (USA)

Team GB:

Heptathlon

Nafi Thiam (right) and Katarina Johnson-Thompson could renew their duel in Tokyo (AP)

100m hurdles (4 August, from 1.35am BST), High Jump (4 August, from 2.35am BST), Shot Put (4 August, from 11.05am BST), 200m (4 August, from 12.30pm BST), Long Jump (5 August, from 1.40am BST), Javelin (5 August, from 4.30am BST), 800m (5 August, from 1.30pm BST)

Favourite: Nafi Thiam (Belgium)

Team GB: Katarina Johnson-Thompson

MIXED

Mixed 4x400m relay

First round from 12pm BST on Friday 30 July

Final at 1.35pm BST on Saturday 31 July

Favourites: USA

Team GB: Two men and two women from 4x400m relays