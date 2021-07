Athletics will take centre stage during the second week of the Tokyo Olympics as Team GB’s captain, Dina Asher-Smith, goes for gold in both the 100m and 200m.

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will reignite her rivalry with Nafi Thiam in Tokyo, while a host of emerging stars have their eyes on glory for Great Britain.

Asher-Smith will have to defy Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, with the 34-year-old Jamaican targeting a third Olympic 100m gold, while American Trayvon Bromell is the favourite in the men’s race, with Christian Coleman absent due to his suspension.

World record holders Karsten Warholm, Sydney McLaughlin, Sifan Hassan and Armand Duplantis are among those aiming to win their first Olympic golds, while Team GB’s Holly Bradshaw has high hopes in the pole vault.

Here is a list of the athletics schedule in full (all times BST):

Friday 30 July 01:00 – 03:30

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round

Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 800m Round 1

Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

Women’s 100m Round 1

Friday 30 July 11:00 – 13:00

Women’s 5000m Round 1

Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 10,000m Final

Saturday 31 July 01:00 – 03:00

Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

Women’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round

Men’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round

Men’s 800m Round 1

Women’s 100m Hurdles Qualifying Round

Men’s 100m Preliminary Round

Saturday 31 July 11:00 – 13:55

Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

Women’s 100m Semifinals

Men’s 100m Round 1

Men’s Discus Throw Final

Women’s 800m Semifinals

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final

Women’s 100m Final

Sunday 1 August 01:10 – 03:00

Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

Women’s Shot Put Final

Men’s 400m Round 1

Sunday 1 August 11:00 – 13:55

Men’s High Jump Final

Men’s 100m Semifinals

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals

Women’s Triple Jump Final

Men’s 800m Semifinals

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s 100m Final

Monday 2 August 01:00 – 03:55

Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 1500m Round 1

Men’s Long Jump Final

Women’s 200m Round 1

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

Monday 2 August 11:00 – 14:00

Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round

Women’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s Discus Throw Final

Men’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Women’s 5000m Final

Tuesday 3 August 01:00 – 04:35

Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Men’s 1500m Round 1

Women’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 400m Round 1

Women’s Long Jump Final

Men’s 200m Round 1

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

Tuesday 3 August 11:00 – 13:55

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

Men’s Pole Vault Final

Men’s 5000m Round 1

Women’s Hammer Throw Final

Men’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 800m Final

Women’s 200m Final

Wednesday 4 August 01:00 – 03:25

Men’s Decathlon 100m

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump

Women’s Heptathlon High Jump

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

Men’s Decathlon Shot Put

Wednesday 4 August 09:30 – 14:00

Men’s Decathlon High Jump

Women’s 1500m Semifinals

Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put

Women’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Men’s Hammer Throw Final

Women’s Heptathlon 200m

Men’s 800m Final

Men’s Decathlon 400m

Men’s 200m Final

Thursday 5 August 01:00 – 07:05

Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles

Women’s High Jump Qualifying Round

Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump

Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men’s Triple Jump Final

Men’s Shot Put Final

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault

Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Thursday 5 August 08:30 – 10:05

Men’s 20km Race Walk

Thursday 5 August 11:00 – 13:45

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw

Women’s Pole Vault Final

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 1500m Semifinals

Men’s 400m Final

Women’s Heptathlon 800m

Men’s Decathlon 1500m

Friday 6 August 21:30 (Thursday) – 02:00

Men’s 50km Race Walk

Friday 6 August 08:30 – 10:15

Women’s 20km Race Walk

Friday 6 August 11:50 – 14:55

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Women’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 5000m Final

Women’s 400m Final

Women’s 1500m Final

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

Saturday 7 August 23:00 (Friday) – 02:15

Women’s Marathon

Saturday 7 August 11:00 – 14:20

Women’s High Jump Final

Women’s 10,000m Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 1500m Final

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

Sunday 8 August 23:00 (Saturday) – 01:45