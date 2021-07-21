Tokyo 2020 will be an Olympics unlike any other as organisers confront a major logistical burden and try to manage an Olympic Games in the time of coronavirus.

Athletes are taking daily saliva tests in Tokyo in a bid to allow the Games to continue with as little disruption as possible caused by Covid-19.

Yet as cases surge to their highest level since January in the Japanese capital, it seems inevitable that the coronavirus will continue to impact the Olympics.

If an athlete tests positive they will immediately begin a period of isolation at a designated hotel, the length of which is at the discretion of Japanese health authorities depending on the severity of symptoms. Those deemed close contacts will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

Here are the athletes who have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Tokyo 2020:

Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Thabiso Monyane (Football, South Africa)

The pair of South African footballers were the first athletes to record positive tests in the Olymipc Village, along with one of the team’s video analysts. Mahlatasi and Monyane have not yet been ruled out of the Games and could compete after completing their quarantine.

Separately, South Africa Rugby Sevens coach Neil Powell will coach the team virtually after being forced into isolation after a positive test.

Ondrej Perusic (Beach Volleyball, Czech Republic)

The beach volleyballer tested positive at the Olympic Village and could miss his first game against Latvia, though the Czech Republic have said they will ask for the game to be postponed until Perusic is cleared to play.

Kara Eaker (Gymnastics, USA)

18-year-old Eaker had been named as an alternate member of the USA’s gymnastics team, but twice tested positive after landing in Japan. Eaker recorded a negative test before leaving her home country, according to her father, who also told a CNN affiliate that the gymnast had been vaccinated.

Gymnast Kara Eaker was named as an alternate member of the USA’s gymnastics team (Getty)

Candy Jacobs (Skateboarding, Netherlands)

Jacobs will miss out on her sport’s Olympics debut after testing positive in the Olympic Village. The 31-year-old, who had been due to compete in the women’s street event, said she was “devastated” by the news.

Fernanda Aguirre (Taekwondo, Chile)

A Pan American bronze medallist, 21-year-old martial artist Aguirre will miss out on the women’s under-57 kilogram taekwondo competition at the Olympics after testing positive on arrival in Tokyo from Uzbekistan.

Alongside those who have tested positive in Japan, a number of athletes have been forced to withdraw from the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 prior to travelling.

They include tennis stars Johanna Konta (Great Britain) and Coco Gauff (USA).

Six members of Great Britain’s athletics squad were also forced to isolate having come into close contact with someone with Covid-19 on their flight to Tokyo.

Pavel Širuček (table tennis, Czech Republic)

Širuček is the second Czech athlete to test positive, joining beach volleyball player Perušič and Simon Nausch, who coaches the women’s duo of Barbora Hermannová and Markéta Sluková.

Taylor Crabb (beach volleyball, USA)

Another beach volleyball to have their dreams dashed, he is the first American athlete to test positive and was actually expected to compete.

Crabb, 29, was due to feature on Sunday at Shiokaze Park, which sits beside Tokyo Bay, with 45-year-old teammate Jake Gibb against Italy.