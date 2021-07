Swimming takes centre stage again during the first week of the Tokyo Olympics, with Adam Peaty having already retained his 100m breaststroke crown.

Peaty became the first British swimmer to successfully defend an Olympic title after roaring to victory in Monday’s final in 57.37 seconds, the fifth-fastest time in the history of the event, with runner-up Arno Kamminga a distant 0.63secs adrift.

There was an upset in the women’s 400 metres freestyle as Ariarne Titmus dethroned the USA’s defending champion, Katie Ledecky. The six-time Olympic gold medallist hit the front early on at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre and was just ahead at the halfway stage, but Titmus upped her level to come home in a time of three minutes and 56.69 seconds.

Elsewhere, there was a major shock in the men’s 400 metres freestyle as 18-year-old Ahmed Hafnaoui stunned a series of swimming’s major stars to clinch only the fourth gold medal in Tunisia’s history.

Here is a list of the Olympic swimming schedule in full:

Saturday, 24 July - 11am-1.30pm

Men’s 400m individual medley heats

Women’s 100m butterfly heats

Men’s 400m freestyle heats

Women’s 400m individual medley heats

Men’s 100m breaststroke heats

Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay heats

Sunday, 25 July - 2.30am-4.30am

Men’s 400m individual medley final

Women’s 100m butterfly semis

Men’s 400m freestyle final

Women’s 400m individual medley final

Men’s 100m breaststroke semis

Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay final

11am-1.30pm

Women’s 100m backstroke heats

Men’s 200m freestyle heats

Women’s 100m breaststroke heats

Men’s 100m backstroke heats

Women’s 400m freestyle heats

Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay heats

Monday, 26 July - 2.30am-4.30am

Women’s 100m butterfly final

Men’s 200m freestyle semi-finals

Women’s 100m breaststroke semis

Men’s 100m breaststroke final

Women’s 400m freestyle final

Men’s 100m backstroke semis

Women’s 100m backstroke semis

Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final

11am-1.30pm

Women’s 200m freestyle heats

Men’s 200m butterfly heats

Women’s 200m individual medley heats

Women’s 1500m freestyle heats

Tuesday, 27 July - 2.30am-4.30am

Women’s 200m freestyle semis

Men’s 200m freestyle final

Women’s 100m backstroke final

Men’s 100m backstroke final

Women’s 100m breaststroke final

Men’s 200m butterfly semis

Women’s 200m individual medley semis

11am-1.30pm

Men’s 100m freestyle heats

Women’s 200m butterfly heats

Men’s 200m breaststroke heats

Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay heats

Men’s 800m freestyle heats

Wednesday, 28 July - 2.30am-5.05am

Men’s 100m freestyle semis

Women’s 200m freestyle final

Men’s 200m butterfly final

Women’s 200m butterfly semis

Men’s 200m breaststroke semis

Women’s 200m individual medley final

Women’s 1500m freestyle final

Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final

11am-1.30pm

Women’s 100m freestyle heats

Men’s 200m backstroke heats

Women’s 200m breaststroke heats

Men’s 200m individual medley heats

Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay heats

Thursday, 29 July - 2.30am-5.15am

Men’s 800m freestyle final

Men’s 200m breaststroke final

Women’s 100m freestyle semis

Men’s 200m backstroke semis

Women’s 200m butterfly final

Men’s 100m freestyle final

Women’s 200m breaststroke semis

Men’s 200m individual medley semis

Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay final

11am-1.30pm

Women’s 800m freestyle heats

Men’s 100m butterfly heats

Women’s 200m backstroke heats

Mixed 4x100m medley relay heats

Friday, 30 July - 2.30am-4.30am

Men’s 100m butterfly semis

Women’s 200m breaststroke final

Men’s 200m backstroke final

Women’s 100m freestyle final

Men’s 200m individual medley final

Women’s 200m backstroke semis

11am-1.30pm

Men’s 50m freestyle heats

Women’s 50m freestyle heats

Men’s 1500m freestyle heats

Women’s 4x100m medley relay heats

Men’s 4x100m medley relay heats

Saturday, 31 July - 2.30am-4.30am

Men’s 100m butterfly final

Women’s 200m backstroke final

Women’s 800m freestyle final

Men’s 50m freestyle semis

Women’s 50m freestyle semis

Mixed 4x100m medley relay final

Sunday, 1 August - 2.30am-4.30am