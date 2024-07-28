Jump to content

Kimberley Woods takes kayak bronze in thrilling women’s final

Redemption for the 28-year-old who finished last in Tokyo.

Rachel Steinberg
Sunday 28 July 2024 17:49
Great Britain’s Kimberley Woods with her bronze medal (David Davies, PA)
Great Britain's Kimberley Woods with her bronze medal (David Davies, PA)

Kimberley Woods claimed her first Olympic medal with kayak bronze at the The Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Paris.

The Rugby paddler, 28, qualified for the final in third position from the afternoon’s semis and was sitting in silver medal position behind Australian world champion Jess Fox after clocking 98.94 with the fastest two semi-finalists to go.

Poland’s Klaudia Zwolinska slid into second, leaving Woods with an agonising wait to see if Germany’s Ricarda Funk would slip up – and that is precisely what the Tokyo 2020 defending Olympic champion did at the bottom of the course.

Great Britain’s Kimberley Woods reacts as she crosses the finish line (David Davies, PA)
Great Britain's Kimberley Woods reacts as she crosses the finish line (David Davies, PA)

It was redemption for Woods, who three years ago at her first Games in Tokyo finished last in the K1 final after receiving 56 penalties.

