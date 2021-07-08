Tokyo Olympics to go ahead without spectators, organisers announce

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have agreed to hold the event without spectators under a Covid-19 state of emergency, Japan’s Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Thursday.

It had already been decided that the Games would not welcome international fans.

Medical experts in Japan welcomed a decision to hold the Tokyo Olympics without spectators under coronavirus restrictions but cautioned that the ban will not completely eliminate the risk of a rebound in Covid-19 cases.

The ban was formalised on Thursday as Japan struggles to stem a new wave of infections with a state of emergency in Tokyo that will end after the 23 July 23 – 8 August event.

