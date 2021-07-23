New Zealand and the USA look to bounce back from opening defeats as they continue their women’s football campaigns at Tokyo 2020.

Gold medal favourites the USA were defeated by an impressive Sweden while a late goal from Gabi Rennie could not prevent New Zealand falling to Australia.

A fit-again Julie Ertz could boost Team USA, who will be keen to produce a better performance at Saitama Stadium.

As will become a familiar image during these Olympics, the largest dedicated football stadium in Japan will lay empty as the two sides jostle for what could be crucial points in Group G.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 12.30pm BST at Saitama Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

Viewers will be able to tune in to the game via Eurosport Player and discovery+, while the BBC may also have coverage via the red button or online.

What is the team news?

Gabi Rennie could have a chance at a start for New Zealand after an impressive short cameo from the bench against Australia, with the striker scoring her side’s only goal.

The USA are likely to make a number of changes after being stunned by Sweden – Carli Llloyd and a fit-again Julie Ertz were introduced at half-time in that game and could start, while Megan Rapinoe may also be brought in.

Predicted line-ups

New Zealand XI: Erin Nayler; Anna Green, CJ Bott, Meikayla Moore, Ali Riley, Abby Erceg, Ria Percival, Betsy Hassett, Katie Bowen, Hannah Wilkinson, Gabi Rennie.

USA XI: Alyssa Naeher, Kelley O’Hara, Abby Dahlkemper, Becky Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn; Julie Ertz, Samantha Mewis, Rose Lavelle; Christen Press, Carli Lloyd, Tobin Heath.

Odds

New Zealand 55/1

Draw 12/1

USA 1/40

Prediction

After an opening defeat, the USA will be particularly motivated to deliver a statement performance, and should have plenty of quality to overcome New Zealand. USA 4-0 New Zealand