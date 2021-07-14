When do the Tokyo Olympics start?

The Tokyo Olympics begin this month, following a year-long delay due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Japanese capital entering a fourth state of emergency as a result of the pandemic, it was announced this month that fans will not be able to attend the summer Games.

It had already been decided that international spectators would be barred from the Olympics, and there will be a reduced number of staff and officials.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Tokyo Olympic Games:

When is the opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony for the summer Games will take place on Friday 23 July at 8pm local time.

When do the events start?

The actual sporting events will begin on Saturday 24 July.

What is the schedule for the Games and which sports are involved?

A comprehensive day-by-day guide to the Olympics can be found by clicking here.

When do the Games end?

The final sporting events will be held on Sunday 8 August.

The closing ceremony also takes place on 8 August.

When are the Paralympics?

The summer Paralympic Games follows the Olympics. They will take place in Tokyo from Tuesday 24 August until Sunday 5 September.

What is the time difference?

Japan is eight hours ahead of the UK, 14 hours ahead of US Central time, 16 hours ahead of US Pacific Standard time and 13 hours ahead of Eastern time.