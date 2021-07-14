Team GB is set to consist in part of eight sets of siblings, including three pairs of twins, at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Each set of siblings will compete in the same event as their brother or sister, with the relevant disciplines being cycling, swimming, boxing, rowing, gymnastics and athletics.

In 2016, Great Britain took six sets of siblings to the Rio Games, with this year’s figure marking a new record for Team GB.

Tom and Emily Ford will be among the British rowers in Tokyo this summer, as will Charlotte and Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne.

Joe and Max Litchfield will swim for Team GB, while cyclists Adam and Simon Yates compete, and Luke and Pat McCormack step into the boxing ring.

Hannah and Jodie Williams will compete in athletics, as will Tiffany Porter and Cindy Sember, while Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova take part in the gymnastics.

A ninth set of siblings could also compete at the Games, which run from 23 July until 8 August and will take place with no spectators present due to the effects of coronavirus in Japan. Hannah Martin will be on Team GB’s women’s hockey time, while brother Harry is a reserve for the men’s side.

The summer Games were due to take place last year but were postponed due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.