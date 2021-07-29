A triathlete has gone viral for consoling a crestfallen competitor after she came in last during the women’s final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Triathlete Lotte Miller of Norway walked over to Belgium rival Claire Michel on Tuesday after the event to console the athlete when she came in last.

“You’re a f***ing fighter!” Miller told her competitor. The Norwegian had come in 24th out of 55 athletes.

“This is Olympic spirit, and you’ve got it 100 per cent,” she added.

Although 55 athletes from 31 nations took part in the event at the Odaiba Marine Park, which is a large artificial island in Tokyo Bay, Japan, on Tuesday, not everyone finished the race.

There were 21 athletes who were lapped or did not finish the event, which involves a 1.5-kilometre swim, a 40-kilometre cycle, and a 10-kilometre run.

Michel, who was obviously upset at her finish, was the last of the 34 competitors to finish the race. She finished with a time of two hours, 11 minutes, and five seconds.

Following her finish, she collapsed to the floor, which was when Miller went over to console her.

Flora Duffy of Bermuda ultimately took the gold in the gruelling Olympic event by finishing it in one hour, 55 minutes, and 36 seconds.

Georgia Taylor-Brown of Great Britain won the silver after finishing just over one minute behind the gold medallist, and Katie Zaferes of the United States won the bronze medal.