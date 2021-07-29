Great Britain’s golden couple Laura and Jason Kenny could become Team GB’s most successful female and male Olympians at Tokyo 2020.

The married pair compete at the Izu Velodrome in a busy Olympic Games track cycling schedule.

Laura Kenny has the chance at three gold medals, with the cyclist looking to defend titles in the team pursuit and omnium, and adding the madison to her schedule after it’s reintroduction to the Olympics.

Charlotte Dujardin moved past Katherine Grainger as Great Britain’s most decorated female Olympian this week after winning two bronzes in dressage to take her total to six across three Olympic Games.

Kenny currently has four Olympic medals - all of which are gold.

Husband Jason, meanwhile, has six gold medals and a silver from his four appearances at the Summer Olympics.

Laura and Jason Kenny will be seeking more success on the track at Tokyo 2020 (Getty Images)

The 33-year-old will be competing to add three more to his name, with the team sprint, sprint and keirin in Tokyo, with former teammate Bradley Wiggins currently one medal ahead on eight as currently Britain’s most successful male Olympian - a further gold would also take Kenny beyond Chris Hoy, who tallied six golds and one silver in his illustrious career.

Along with the Kennys, Team GB will also to be aiming to defend their title in the men’s team pursuit.

The action at the Izu Velodrome kicks off on 2 August, with the heats of both the men’s and women’s team pursuit.

Also on the agenda on the first day will be all three rounds of the women’s team sprint, which will be the first track cycling medal event.

Laura Kenny could win her first medal on 3 August, with the women’s team pursuit gold medal final set to start at 9.26am BST.

Partner Jason, meanwhile, will be looking to earn his first precious metal of the Olympics soon after, with all of the men’s team sprint rounds on 3 August, culminating in the last race of the day: the gold medal team sprint final at 9.44am BST.

The men’s team pursuit comes to a close on 4 August, which also sees the heats of the men’s sprint and women’s keirin at the velodrome.

5 August looks to be perhaps the busiest day, with the four races of the men’s omnium scheduled, along with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals of the women’s keirin. In addition, the last heats and all of the quarter-finals in the men’s sprint will be held.

Jason Kenny may move past Wiggins on 6 August as the men’s sprint concludes, with the deciding race starting at 10.50am BST.

Before then, though, will be the first ever women’s madison final with Laura Kenny seeking what could be her own record-breaking medal from 9.15am BST.

It is the turn of the men on 7 August with the long madison final the headline act on the final Saturday of the Olympics on the track, though the men’s keirin heats and opening stages of the women’s sprint competition will also be held.

Finally, 8 August brings all remaining events to a close, with the men’s keirin and women’s sprint progressing to a finish, while the four events of the women’s omnium promise plenty of action.

The last of these, the points race, is the last event on the track at 4.25am BST - Laura Kenny could at that point be seeking a remarkable seventh Olympic gold medal.