Great Britain are enjoying a glittering Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Duncan Scott became the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Games with a fourth medal in the pool.

The Scot won one gold and three silver medals in a hugely successful meet for Team GB’s swimmers.

Charlotte Dujardin is the most decorated British female in history after securing a sixth medal of her career in dressage. She won bronze in both the team and individual events in Japan.

Elsewhere, Jason Kenny became Team GB’s most successful ever Olympian after earning his eighth medal in the velodrome.

Here’s how Team GB have fared in Tokyo:

Gold

Day 13, Matt Walls, cycling omnium

(AFP via Getty Images)

Day 12, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, women’s 470

(Getty Images)

Day 12, Ben Maher, men’s individual showjumping

(Getty Images)

Day 11, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, men’s 49er

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell secured gold (Bernat Armangue/AP) (AP)

Day 11, Giles Scott, men’s Finn

Giles Scott won the gold medal in the men’s Finn class at the Tokyo Olympics (PA) (PA Wire)

Day 10, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend, eventing team

Laura Collett helped Great Britain to gold (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day nine, Max Whitlock, men’s pommel

Max Whitlock retained his pommel title (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day nine, Charlotte Worthington, women’s BMX freestyle

Charlotte Worthington won the first BMX freestyle event at the Games (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day eight, 4×100 mixed medley relay

Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson delivered in the pool (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day eight, mixed team triathlon relay

Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee won the first Olympic mixed team relay (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Day seven, Beth Shriever, women’s BMX racing

Beth Shriever won Great Britain’s first BMX racing gold (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Day five, men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay

Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, Tom Dean, men’s 200 metres freestyle

Tom Dean was a surprise winner of the men’s 200m freestyle (PA Wire)

Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke

Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race

Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP) (AP)

Day three, Tom Daley &; Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving

Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Silver

Day 12, Ben Whittaker, light-heavyweight boxing

Ben Whittaker apologised after refusing to wear his silver medal on the podium (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day 11, Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight and Elinor Barker, women’s team pursuit

Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight and Elinor Barker had to settle for silver (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Day 11, Jack Carlin, Jason Kenny and Ryan Owens, men’s team pursuit

Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Jason Kenny lost to Holland in the final (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Day 11, Keely Hodgkinson, women’s 800m

Keely Hodgkinson reacts after the 800m final (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day 11, Pat McCormack, men’s welterweight boxing

Pat McCormack won silver in the ring (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day 10, Emily Campbell, weightlifting, women’s +87kg

Emily Campbell secured Great Britain’s first women’s Olympic weightlifting medal (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day 10, Tom McEwen, eventing individual

Tom McEwen had a fine day in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day nine, men’s 4x100metres medley relay

It was silver for Luke Greenbank, Duncan Scott, James Guy and Adam Peaty (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Day seven, Kye Whyte, men’s BMX racing

Kye Whyte won silver on his BMX (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Day seven, Duncan Scott men’s 200 metres individual medley

Scott took silver in the 200m medley (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Day six, Mallory Franklin, canoe slalom, women’s C1

Mallory Franklin took silver (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Day five, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres freestyle

Favourite Duncan Scott had to settle for second place in the men’s 200m freestyle (PA Wire)

Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon

Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to grab second place in the women’s triathlon (PA Wire)

Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon

Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg

Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg

Bradly Sinden settled for taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Bronze

Day 13, Holly Bradshaw, women’s pole vault

(REUTERS)

Day 13, Liam Heath, K1 200m

(Getty Images)

Day 12, Sky Brown, women’s park skateboarding

(PA)

Day 12, Joe Frazer, super-heavyweight boxing

(AP)

Day 11, John Gimson, Anna Burnet, mixed Nacra 17 sailing

Anna Burnet and John Gimson claimed silver (Gregorio Borgia/AP) (AP)

Day 11, Jack Laugher, men’s 3m springboard

Great Britain’s Jack Laugher celebrates winning the bronze medal (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day nine, Declan Brooks, men’s BMX freestyle

Declan Brooks bagged a bronze (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day eight, Karriss Artingstall, boxing, women’s featherweight

Karriss Artingstall, left, took gold home (Frank Franklin II/AP) (AP)

Day eight, Emma Wilson, women’s windsurfer RS:X

Emma Wilson won bronze (PA via DPA) (PA Media)

Day seven, Bryony Page, women’s trampoline

Bryony Page added a second Olympic medal of her career (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day seven, Luke Greenbank, men’s 200 metres backstroke

Luke Greenbank took bronze in the pool (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Day seven, men’s eight rowing

Great Britain men’s eight celebrate on the podium (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day six, Matt Coward-Holley, shooting, men’s trap

Matt Coward-Holley claimed bronze on day six in the men’s trap (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage

Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, gymnastics, women’s final

Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova won an unlikely medal (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg

Bianca Walkden finished third (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, team dressage

Charlotte Dujardin claimed a fifth Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA) (PA Media)

Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg