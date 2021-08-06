Tom Daley eases into individual 10m diving semi-finals at Tokyo Olympics

Tom Daley has qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s 10 metres platform diving event at Tokyo 2020.

The Briton improved with each dive to qualify in fourth place with an overall score of 453.70, with the top 18 of 29 competitors progressing to Saturday’s semi-finals.

Daley, 27, sealed his place in the next round with an impressive back 3½ somersaults.

The final takes place later on Saturday.

Daley won bronze in the event at London 2012 before exiting in the semi-finals at Rio 2016.

Early in the Tokyo Games, Daley finally won his first Olympic gold medal by triumphing in the synchronised 10m with teammate Matty Lee.

