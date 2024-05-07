Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Noah Williams insists diving partner Tom Daley is in a class of his own after bouncing back from the brink of retirement to reach a fifth Olympic Games.

The 29-year-old has been named among Team GB's first eight divers for Paris this summer just a year after announcing a retirement U-turn.

Daley said he was inspired by son Robbie to go full pelt for Paris 2024, despite not competing in the two years since he finally won Olympic gold in the 10-metre synchro event with now-injured Matty Lee in Tokyo.

But he will team up with new partner Williams to defend his title – and the pair are among the medal favourites.

They qualified for the Games with silver at the World Championships in Doha earlier in the year, and are one of four formidable pairs that will represent Team GB at the Olympic Aquatics Centre.

Williams, who is set for his second Olympics after competing in the individual 10m event in Tokyo, said: “I don’t think people realise how good Tom is.

“There is no one else in the world who could have two years out and then come back and be a world medallist and world champion in the team event.

“He’s insanely hard-working and talented, he’s miles above everyone else.

Noah Williams and Tom Daley at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2024 in Berlin ( Getty Images )

“Anything can happen on the day, we’ve done really well this year and I hope I can help Tom out.”

Team GB have confirmed the first eight divers in the team, while the British Diving Championships in May will play a key role in deciding the rest, with individual spots still up for grabs.

Daley is not the only Olympic champion on the roster. Rio 2016 3m synchronised springboard champion Jack Laugher is another taking the plunge at his fourth Games.

The 29-year-old battled with his mental health following gold eight years ago but reignited his diving fire with a hard-fought individual 3m springboard bronze in Japan.

Tom Daley and Noah Williams during the Men’s 10m Synchronized Platform Final ( Getty Images )

He partners diving debutant Anthony Harding, who Laugher admits has further lit his desire to give a fourth Games his all.

Laugher said: “I never thought when I was a kid I would ever make it to one, let alone four so I’m extremely proud.

“It’s ignited that spark in me that I needed as I’m getting older and, as athletes do age, it’s important to keep that fire burning.

“It’s exciting taking Anthony into his first Olympic Games as well so I’m really looking forward to it and hoping it’s as good as it can be.

Gold medalists Noah Williams and Tom Daley in Berlin ( Getty Images )

“Before Tokyo is a difficult time to speak about but it’s a fond Games to look back on and to know how strong I can be.”

Team GB have also picked arguably their best ever female synchro squad, including Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson in the 10m synchro.

They became the first British divers ever to win a World Championship medal in a women's event with silver last summer, before Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen matched their efforts in the 3m springboard.

Spendolini-Sirieix, who was just 16 in Tokyo, said: “With every experience, I’ve grown as a diver, as a woman, as a human being.

“To have these opportunities is so incredible, I feel so blessed to be able to compete for my country and my home nation and my club.

“I don’t think I have anything to prove, I feel like the results speak for themselves so it’s just about learning and having fun.”

