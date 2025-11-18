Tony Hawk calls for new skateboarding event to be added to Los Angeles Olympics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk is actively campaigning for vertical skateboarding to be included as an exhibition sport at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, revealing he is making significant headway in his efforts.

Hawk, widely regarded as the greatest "vert" skater of all time, confirmed he is "the bug in their ear at every turn, at every event”, adding that organisers are "making strides in possibly getting it as an exhibition sport at LA28."

The 57-year-old acknowledged that it is too late for vert skating to be a medal sport in Los Angeles. However, he remains optimistic that a strong showing could pave the way for its inclusion in future Summer Games.

"If we show what we do to the Olympic audience, there's a good chance they would want it for the next Games," he stated.

Despite skateboarding's presence at the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Games, featuring park and street disciplines, vert skateboarding – known for its high-flying aerial tricks on halfpipes – has been conspicuously absent. Hawk believes this represents a missed opportunity.

"I do feel like it's a missed opportunity for them because as exciting as park skating is, it's not what vertical skateboarding is," he explained. "It's high flying, it's big spins, and it's the kind of thing that people have gotten used to seeing on the X Games."

open image in gallery Tony Hawk is campaigning for a new skateboarding event to be included at the next Summer Olympics ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Hawk has even offered his portable ramp to organisers for potential use and hopes to serve as "the vert ambassador" for the Los Angeles Games.

The skateboarding competition at LA28 is slated for Sepulveda Basin, a location Hawk highlighted for its historical significance within skating culture, dating back to the 1980s.

Beyond his Olympic advocacy, Hawk has become a sought-after public figure, connecting with diverse generations.

He acts as a spokesman for Cancer Guard and recently participated in a multi-cancer early-detection blood test. This was motivated by his father's late-stage lung cancer diagnosis when Hawk was in his early 20s.

"I never imagined that I'd be an ambassador for anything, especially skateboarding," he reflected.

"It feels like a fun side quest and if I can raise awareness to this type of screening, that's all the better."