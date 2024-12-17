UK Sport to invest £330m ahead of 2028 Olympics

Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
UK Sport said it will invest 330 million pounds ($418 million) in Olympic and Paralympic sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, though athletics and canoeing will see their funding cut.
Britain finished seventh in the athletics medal table at the Paris Games with 10 medals, with Keely Hodgkinson winning their only gold in the 800 metres.
The Olympic budget for athletics was reduced to £20.5m for Los Angeles from £22.2m.
The funding for canoeing was cut by over £500,000 from the Paris figure to £12.5m for 2028.
“The decision that we’ve made against all the sports is we’ve looked at their potential,” UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday told the BBC in an interview published on Monday.
“UK Athletics will receive in excess of 30 million pounds for the Olympic and Paralympic programmes and we believe that’s going to put them in a great place to support their athletes in the lead into LA.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments