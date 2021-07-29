Dina Asher-Smith is Great Britain’s leading hope for a gold medal on the athletics track at Tokyo 2020.

The sprinter is hoping to add Olympics gold to the world title she thrillingly won in Doha in 2019 over 200 metres.

Asher-Smith is tipped to challenge strongly over her favourite distance, and will also look to contend in the 100 metres.

She will also, in all likelihood, form a key part of Great Britain’s 4x100m relay quartet that finished second at the World Championships in Qatar two years ago.

Dina Asher-Smith (right) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (centre) could compete for gold in the 100 metres at Tokyo 2020 (Getty Images)

Asher-Smith gets her Tokyo 2020 underway on the opening day of athletics action at the Olympics Stadium in Tokyo.

The heats of the women’s 100m are set to begin at 4.15am BST on Friday 30 July.

The semi-finals follow a day later, from 11.15am BST on Saturday 31 July, before an eagerly-anticipated final at 1.50pm BST - when Asher-Smith and the second-fastest woman in history Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce are likely to go head-to-head.

The 25-year-old can then enjoy a day off, before the 200m heats in the morning session of 2 August, with the first heat to begin at 2.30am BST. The semi-finals come later in the day in the evening session: the gun will fire at 11.35am BST for the first of those.

Ahead of what is set to be an immensely competitive race, Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas has suggested she is targeting the 200m rather than the 400m at these Olympics and could represent the strongest opposition to Asher-Smith come the final at 1.50pm BST on 3 August.

Asher-Smith did not run in the heats of the 4x100m in Doha, being rested for the final. It is possible that Team GB do likewise in Tokyo, but should she be part of the British quartet to run in the Round One heats, she will do so from 2am BST on Thursday 5 August.

And, assuming Britain safely qualify from that heat, her final run of the Olympics will be the final - 2.30pm BST is the start time on Friday 6 August.